Unearthing the past

KOCHI: On a small hillock at Padta Bet, roughly 15 minutes on foot from the nearby Khatiya village, the only settlement for kilometres in the arid landscape that covers much of Gujarat’s Kachchh district, two Malayalis stood admiring their latest discovery: ceramics.

To be clear, traditional ceramics have been used for over 25,000 years. But their presence on the hillock, part of the Indus Valley, considered the cradle of Indian civilisation, suggested that this patch of land was once a settlement — a 5,200-year-old Early Harappan one.

This was precisely what the two archaeologists from Kerala University were after when they set out in March this year. On their previous visit to the region, in 2019, Abhayan G S and Rajesh S V, renowned for their expertise in Indus Valley, had unearthed a necropolis in Juna Khatiya, approximately 1.5km away. This invariably also hinted at the presence of settlements in the vicinity.

“The ceramics we found at Padta Bet have similarities to the ones we found at the necropolis in Juna Khatiya, very distinct from the ones found elsewhere in Harappan settlements,” says Abhayan, assistant professor of archaeology at Kerala University, who, with Rajesh, has led several expeditions to the region since the initial survey in 2016.

Shards of history

But what do these pottery shards tell us? “Many things,” says Rajesh, one of the first archaeology graduates from Kerala University. “One, the role played by Harappan settlements in culture formation, and two, human habitation in this hot, barren terrain.”