KSRTC to enlist services of station masters for fast implementation of PIS

KOCHI: In an effort to expedite the implementation of its long-delayed Passenger Information System (PIS), the KSRTC has decided to enlist the services of its Station Masters for data entry to enable commuters to track the buses in real-time.

“A workaround for PIS implementation is being devised to prevent further delays. The trial will commence at Kozhikode bus station with three PIS displays in a couple of days. If successful, this approach can accelerate the PIS project. It will be in place until the issues related to server and GPS data entry are resolved to implement a fully automatic system,” said a senior KSRTC official.

Under the new plan, the Station Masters will consistently update “upcoming and confirmed” schedules, which will be displayed at PIS displays set up at bus stations. “They already have to provide this information during passenger inquiries. Here, they will enter the service details online after obtaining the information,” the official explained.