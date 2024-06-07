KSRTC to enlist services of station masters for fast implementation of PIS

KOCHI: In an effort to expedite the implementation of its long-delayed Passenger Information System (PIS), the KSRTC has decided to enlist the services of its Station Masters for data entry to enable commuters to track the buses in real-time.
“A workaround for PIS implementation is being devised to prevent further delays. The trial will commence at Kozhikode bus station with three PIS displays in a couple of days. If successful, this approach can accelerate the PIS project. It will be in place until the issues related to server and GPS data entry are resolved to implement a fully automatic system,” said a senior KSRTC official.
Under the new plan, the Station Masters will consistently update “upcoming and confirmed” schedules, which will be displayed at PIS displays set up at bus stations. “They already have to provide this information during passenger inquiries. Here, they will enter the service details online after obtaining the information,” the official explained.
Previously, several issues, primarily related to the server, were identified after a three-month trial starting in January. “The previously installed servers and systems were slow, leading to delays in feeding live data regarding bus services. A new tender has been issued, and the company ‘Chalo’ has been tasked with modernising the GPS systems and servers, which is a time-consuming process,” said the official.
The KSRTC aims to launch the PIS within the next five months. Under this system, passengers will receive real-time information about bus running status, schedules, delays, and other relevant details to help them plan their journeys accordingly. A GPS device will be installed in the entire KSRTC fleet and connected to a central server. The data will then be transmitted to the PIS displays and a dedicated mobile app called ‘Where is my KSRTC’.
The start-up ‘Busz Transit Solutions’ has been entrusted with the PIS project. “The next phase involves developing a prototype of the mobile app. The app will provide real-time data on intermodal transportation like Kochi Metro, thereby assisting commuters with last-mile connectivity options,” added the official.