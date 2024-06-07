The what, why and how of Hepatitis A

KOCHI: Since 2011, Kerala has seen several Hepatitis A outbreaks. This year, the caseload until May is 1,977 and 12 deaths with outbreaks being reported from several parts of the state, indicating that the total count this year could very well top the decade chart.

According to available data, the state has recorded 5,536 suspected cases of Hepatitis A, and 15 suspected deaths.

Hepatitis A, commonly referred to as jaundice, is a viral disease transmitted mainly through contaminated water sources. Symptoms include fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, and, in severe cases, liver damage and even death. The symptoms generally manifest in the body within 15 to 40 days of being infected.

Barring the pandemic years, Hepatitis A cases have been reported frequently as small and large outbreaks over past one and a half decades, and seen a steady rise. The number of deaths too has been constant if not higher. A matter of concern is that the disease’s occurrence is not restricted to summer months, as is commonly believed.

According to the data from the Directorate of Health Services (DHS), in recent times, the disease has been reported round the year. Though districts such as Thiruvananthapuram are also showing a steady increase, district medical authorities are not yet terming it an outbreak as the cases are scattered and hence not that concerning.

“There are no outbreaks in Thiruvananthapuram, just a minimal rise, so far,” says a senior district medical authority, not wishing to be named.