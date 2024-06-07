Vengoor Hepatitis A outbreak: RDO submits report to Ernakulam district collector after probe

KOCHI: The Muvattupuzha revenue divisional officer (RDO), who was tasked with investigating the reasons behind the Hepatitis A outbreak in Vengoor, is learnt to have submitted his findings to District Collector N S K Umesh on Thursday.

Since the first case reported on April 18, around 271 residents of Vengoor grama panchayat have contracted Hepatitis A so far, of whom more than 100 had to be hospitalised. There have been three deaths and the condition of two others is serious.

The district administration believes improper chlorination of the water supplied by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) led to the outbreak. A top official with the district administration said further action will be taken based on the RDO’s findings.

“The RDO has submitted the enquiry report. Based on it, we will write to the state government and suggest taking action if improper chlorination of water sources by the KWA is found to be the reason for the outbreak,” Umesh said.