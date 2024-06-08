What a pickle!

KOCHI: Pickles. Who doesn’t love them — that tangy, spicy accompaniment which sits all too invitingly on the side of your plate? A bottle of this godsend enjoys a ubiquitous presence in kitchens, in India and the world over. The reasons for this are as myriad as the flavours it facilitates and the emotions it evokes.

For some, pickles are a culinary embodiment of love; for the nostalgic, a portal to the familiar comforts of home; for others, the aroma emanating from them comes with the memory of a cherished someone, now long gone.

Yes, pickles are a godsend, no doubt. The word pickle is derived from the Dutch word peel, meaning saline or brine. On the other hand, achar, believed to have Persian roots, refers to powdered or salted fruits, meats or pickles preserved in honey, syrup, salt or vinegar.

History

This practice of preservation, according to the New York Food Museum, dates back to at least 4,000 years, when ancient Mesopotamians began soaking cucumbers in acidic brine to preserve them.

Pickles were also a topic of discussion during 50 BC after Queen Cleopatra of Egypt credited them as the source of her beauty and health. Even Julius Caesar believed it would help people gain strength.

However, it was during the age of exploration that pickles became a game changer. Sailors, who went on long voyages, relied on pickles as a means to keep scurvy, a disease brought upon by a deficiency in Vitamin C, at bay.

Dawn of the pickle industry

It was Christopher Columbus who brought pickles to America. In the 1650s, Dutch farmers in New York began growing cucumbers in what is now Brooklyn. They produced them, pickled them and sold them in barrels on streets, thus heralding the advent of the world’s largest pickle industry.

Different varieties of pickles came to the fore in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, especially when New York opened to immigrants, who came with their set of recipes. Eastern European Jews who arrived here introduced the popular kosher dill pickles.

Elsewhere in the world

In China, the process of pickling became a norm due to the region’s history of floods, drought and famine. It was imperative that food be stored in reserve to thwart a calamity. This meant pickling them. Chinese pickles are made from vegetables, meat, fruit and even nuts. Fruits such as Chinese plums, myrobalan and watermelon are mostly eaten only after pickling.

In Japan, there is rarely a meal without pickles (tsukemono). Fish and meat are preserved in miso or sake, while cherry blossoms are pickled and served in hot water on special occasions.

The popular pickle variety here is Shiozuke, where vegetables are salted in earthenware and pressed with a heavy stone for several hours to days.

Pickling in Korea reminds one of kimchee. It is an integral part of the Korean diet. Earlier, a woman’s ability was judged by the variety of kimchee she could make.