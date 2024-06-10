Biker dies as car rear-ends motorcycle at Varapuzha

KOCHI: An Edappally native died after a car rear-ended the motorcycle he was riding at Varapuzha bridge on NH66 on Sunday morning. Navas Kadher, 48, died en route to the hospital following the incident.

The car after the collision rammed another car before falling from a height of 15ft, said a police officer. The two passengers, including the driver of the car, were admitted to Aster Medcity at Cheranallur and their condition is stable.

Navas, a poultry dealer, bound for Varapuzha, was on his way to deliver chicken when the incident took place. The car, which was proceeding in the same direction, went out of control and rammed into Navas’ bike. The eyewitnesses carried out a rescue operation by breaking open the car to take out the two passengers and the driver of the vehicle. “The car passengers are from Paravur. They were shifted to the hospital,” said a source.

Meanwhile, the passengers in the second car narrowly escaped injury as the vehicle came to a screeching halt after hitting the median on the road.

Navas is survived by mother Fathima Kadher, wife Jasmine and children Ijas, Jihas and Iz Muhammed.