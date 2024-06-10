Convenience vs livelihood: Tension mounts between Uber, traditional auto drivers in Kochi

KOCHI: The recent attack on an Uber autorickshaw driver by some traditional autorickshaw drivers at the Aluva metro station is just one instance of the rising tension between them over picking up commuters from key points. A similar situation exists at most metro and bus stations in the city.
“We’ve now registered a case of wrongful confinement against three people based on the statement of the brother of Shajahan, the victim driver. We’ve also spoken over the phone to Shajahan, who is under treatment at Kottayam Medical College Hospital. It’s understood that the issue was over the Uber autorickshaw driver waiting in front of the Aluva metro station to pick up a passenger who had booked the ride online. Further probe is on,” said M M Manjudas, Aluva East SHO.
A senior motor vehicles department (MVD) official said they were allotting district permits to Uber autorickshaws and as such, the latter can pick passengers from anywhere in the district, except Kochi city limits. “We’ve summoned both parties. Though the incident happened on May 5, it only came to light when a passenger uploaded the assault video recently. It is also alleged the Uber driver behaved rudely when the others questioned him for parking his vehicle in front of the station,” said the officer.
However, the basic dispute is over picking up passengers from places where autorickshaw stands exist. “Legally speaking, nothing prevents an Uber autorickshaw driver from picking up passengers from such points. As per the 2019 amendment to the Motor Vehicles Act, hired vehicles registered with online platforms like Uber can pick up passengers from anywhere, provided they obtain the necessary licence from state authorities,” said Dejo Kappen, transportation expert and director of the Centre for Consumer Education, Pala.
“It’s the passenger’s choice and convenience. The app gives them the facility to hire an autorickshaw from anywhere. In fact, I’m of the opinion that permits should be given to bike taxis too as seen in states like Goa,” he said.
Sheeba K S, a nurse who often depends on Uber autorickshaws, said, “Safety is another aspect that prompts us to depend on online taxi and autorickshaws. There is a provision for continuous tracking of the vehicle. Besides, only those who don’t have any criminal history in the past 10 years are allowed to register under such apps.”
However, the traditional drivers said such practices affect their livelihood.
“The traditional drivers get the stand permit after remitting fees. They depend on a specific set of commuters and are not allowed to operate beyond a point. Online services are eating into traditional autorickshaw drivers’ revenue,” said Samanda Bhadran, district president of the Ernakulam District Autorickshaw’s union affiliated to the CITU.
“Many times, commuters avail Uber autorickshaws from near autorickshaw stands, by booking them via the app. They often do this after enquiring the rates. We can’t pick up passengers while returning after dropping one, but are legally allowed to charge up and down charges (additional 50% of the meter charge). However, Uber autorickshaw ply on lesser fares as they can pick a customer from anywhere. This has affected our revenue stream,” said Anil Antony George, a member of the Kerala CNG Auto Association.