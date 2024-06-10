Convenience vs livelihood: Tension mounts between Uber, traditional auto drivers in Kochi

However, the basic dispute is over picking up passengers from places where autorickshaw stands exist. “Legally speaking, nothing prevents an Uber autorickshaw driver from picking up passengers from such points. As per the 2019 amendment to the Motor Vehicles Act, hired vehicles registered with online platforms like Uber can pick up passengers from anywhere, provided they obtain the necessary licence from state authorities,” said Dejo Kappen, transportation expert and director of the Centre for Consumer Education, Pala.

“It’s the passenger’s choice and convenience. The app gives them the facility to hire an autorickshaw from anywhere. In fact, I’m of the opinion that permits should be given to bike taxis too as seen in states like Goa,” he said.

Sheeba K S, a nurse who often depends on Uber autorickshaws, said, “Safety is another aspect that prompts us to depend on online taxi and autorickshaws. There is a provision for continuous tracking of the vehicle. Besides, only those who don’t have any criminal history in the past 10 years are allowed to register under such apps.”

However, the traditional drivers said such practices affect their livelihood.

“The traditional drivers get the stand permit after remitting fees. They depend on a specific set of commuters and are not allowed to operate beyond a point. Online services are eating into traditional autorickshaw drivers’ revenue,” said Samanda Bhadran, district president of the Ernakulam District Autorickshaw’s union affiliated to the CITU.

“Many times, commuters avail Uber autorickshaws from near autorickshaw stands, by booking them via the app. They often do this after enquiring the rates. We can’t pick up passengers while returning after dropping one, but are legally allowed to charge up and down charges (additional 50% of the meter charge). However, Uber autorickshaw ply on lesser fares as they can pick a customer from anywhere. This has affected our revenue stream,” said Anil Antony George, a member of the Kerala CNG Auto Association.