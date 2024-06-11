Fish kill: Scientific probe into alleged waste discharge needed, says report

KOCHI: A report filed by the committee formed to probe the mass fish kill on the Eloor-Edayar stretch of the Periyar river has suggested that the allegations of wastewater discharge by industries along the river bank required a scientific inquiry. The investigation using modern techniques at the 3km-long industrial belt will check whether there are illegal underground tunnels or channels.

The report called for identifying stormwater drainage spots from the industries and erecting signboards there.

The report was filed in response to a petition filed by K S R Menon and others seeking measures to curb pollution of Periyar river due to the illegal discharge of toxic effluent by industries along the river bank and from the Aluva market.

The river is polluted by various sources which accumulate at all regulators.

The spot analysis by the Pollution Control Board (PCB) following the fish kill said the incident happened due to a decrease in dissolved oxygen in the upstream, which got mixed with the saline water downstream, leading to a shock event. However, test results submitted by the PCB and KUFOS, anecdotal evidence of changes in water colour and odour, erratic behaviour of fish and the fact that fish kill is not generally observed at other regulators showed that further studies are required. The advanced test results from KUFOS and PCB are awaited.