Fish kill: Scientific probe into alleged waste discharge needed, says report

KOCHI: A report filed by the committee formed to probe the mass fish kill on the Eloor-Edayar stretch of the Periyar river has suggested that the allegations of wastewater discharge by industries along the river bank required a scientific inquiry. The investigation using modern techniques at the 3km-long industrial belt will check whether there are illegal underground tunnels or channels.
The report called for identifying stormwater drainage spots from the industries and erecting signboards there.
The report was filed in response to a petition filed by K S R Menon and others seeking measures to curb pollution of Periyar river due to the illegal discharge of toxic effluent by industries along the river bank and from the Aluva market.
The river is polluted by various sources which accumulate at all regulators.
The spot analysis by the Pollution Control Board (PCB) following the fish kill said the incident happened due to a decrease in dissolved oxygen in the upstream, which got mixed with the saline water downstream, leading to a shock event. However, test results submitted by the PCB and KUFOS, anecdotal evidence of changes in water colour and odour, erratic behaviour of fish and the fact that fish kill is not generally observed at other regulators showed that further studies are required. The advanced test results from KUFOS and PCB are awaited.
Meanwhile, the report suggested the fisheries department take stock of the losses incurred by the fishermen in the incident. “Compensation for the fishers will be disbursed. CSR funds from the industries here can be used for the same and for cleaning the river,” it said.
The report upheld the proposal of a dyke wall and a walkway along the Eloor-Edayar stretch, by a district-level technical committee in 2019. “The DPR of the proposed diaphragm wall, to be implemented by the irrigation department, should be prepared on priority basis. The walkway across the bank will help officials monitor the region,” the report stated.
The report also suggested the formation of a panel to decide on the operation of Pathalam bund. “The panel can have members of the irrigation and fisheries departments, PCB and LSGDs. As the irrigation department has the mandate to maintain the waterflow, the operational decisions are to be vested with them. However, clear communication on the date and time of opening should be given. The PCB will conduct water testing of the upstream water before the bund is opened,” it said.
Recommendations
Form an independent agency or expert panel of NEERI, NIIST, IISER and CUSAT officials to understand the cause of mass fish kill and suggest remedies
Develop a Fish Kill Protocol at the state level to scientifically tackle such events
Monitor water quality at Pathalam regulator and downstream area continuously
Maintain a minimum flow in the river during lean period and periodically operate regulators