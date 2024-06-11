Operation Monsoon: Check, please

KOCHI: The arrival of monsoon brought cheers to Kerala, which was reeling under a never-before-seen heatwave. However, with the rain came the risk of illnesses, especially water-borne diseases.

To combat this, the food safety department officials have pulled up their socks and embarked on a major inspection drive — Operation Monsoon — in eateries across the state to ensure the health and well-being of the people. As part of it, the officials have asked all eateries to use clean and safe water in kitchens for cooking and washing since there are higher chances of water contamination and water-borne illnesses during the monsoon. The eateries should possess a water quality test report showing the source of water and its quality.

The drive focuses on ensuring stringent hygiene in eateries, thorough inspections of food establishments, and conducting public awareness campaigns to promote safe handling and consumption of food.

“Through Monsoon Operation, we aim to ensure food safety in public places across the state,” said Jacob Thomas, deputy commissioner of food safety, Ernakulam.

He said the drive is being implemented in addition to the routine inspections carried out by the department.

Explaining the drive, one of the nodal officers overseeing it said the plan is to focus on particular regions in a district and intensify inspections in eateries there.

Additionally, officials have asked eateries selling shawarma to strictly adhere to the food safety department’s guidelines. They are also conducting regular inspections to ensure the eateries providing takeaways follow instructions and affix a label indicating the time of food preparation and the “best before” time.