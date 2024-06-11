The science of music

His father, Unnikrishnan Vadakkan, who works as an engineer and a researcher, has more to add. “There was an ambience of music at home but none of us were musicians per se. Navaneeth used to grasp the songs he heard and belt them out as a toddler, much to our amusement. As he grew up, he naturally took to it. Now, his music programmes stick nowhere to the plan; often about 100-101 songs are sung even when the plan would be to present 15-16,” he says. Navaneeth’s shows have an audience in rapt attention to his vast stock of information on home-grown singers and music composers such as Yesudas, Devarajan Master, Baburaj, Raghavan, Dakshninamoorthy, etc. who were probably two generations senior to the 19-year-old.

His spoken Malayalam, as he explains the nuances of the songs, is heavily accented by American English yet the flow of musical Malayalam as he sings is quite the cascade that catches the audience in awe. This too, he attributes to his upbringing and lessons from his grandmother. “They used to correct my spoken Malayalam. As far as I can remember, I knew Malayalam more than English till I went to school, as we used to speak only Malayalam at home. Also, there were conversations at home on Malayalam songs and composers, which still happens,” he says.

The format of his repertoire is both academic and aesthetic, presenting his expertise as a singer and as someone who understands how music is put together. And this analysis of songs is not intentional, Navaneeth claims.

“I am just fascinated by composers such as Devarajan Master. Though rooted in classical music, he did not use the pure form of ragas and gave a lot of importance to the song’s lyrics and the context. For example, he took the fundamental aspects of the Kalyani raga (Navaneeth hums ‘Sarasa Suvadana’ by Swati Thirunal to denote its extensive use in Carnatic songs) and put it in his famous ‘Sundara Swapname neeyenikkekiya varnachirakukal veeshi’.

In the later stanzas of the song, Devarajan Master uses Vasantha, Kaapi, and Ahiri, especially. Ahiri, the ancient raga, was used in another popular Malayalam song ‘Pazham Thamizh Pattizhayum’ from Manichithrathaazhu. So thus, ‘Sundara Swapname’ is a great example of how to compose a song, and create a lovely medley of Carnatic ragas. Devarajan Master’s greatest strength was he could use a simplified form of any ragas to create evergreen melodies. To do that is not easy at all, and this is what probably makes him the world-class musical genius that he was,” he says.

Navaneeth’s taste in music has had him explore various genres. The Covid lockdown gave him a chance to scout web archives and its vast databases on music. It was primarily after this period that he started his various social media channels. What followed was many performances at Ernakulam, Thrissur, Trippunithura, Palakkad, etc.

“I enjoy music of all kinds and listen to contemporary works a lot. There is Marvin Jay, rap, jazz, et al in my playlist. In Malayalam too, I like Sushin Shyam’s sense of sound that comes across in ‘Aavesham’... Well, it’s actually the sound that creates all the magic, the way we use it. Like it was in the background scores of Manichithrathaazhu and Namukku Parkkan Munthirithoppukal by Johnson Maash. Use of background score is probably coming up as a trend in Malayalam,” Navaneeth observes, expressing his aim to forever associate with music no matter what his career track is after his course. “I definitely want to compose and sing,” he smiles.