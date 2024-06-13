A ’90s kid takes trip down memory lane

KOCHI: The final Harry Potter book beckoned to him from the shelves of New College Book Stall, Muvattupuzha. It was beyond his reach as he couldn’t afford it. Desperation fueled a daring act — theft. Years later, his debut memoir 90’s Kid is gracing those very shelves.

He is Reese Thomas, one of the assistant directors of movies like Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, Minnal Murali, Carbon, and Kammatti Paadam. “This is a memory that I can cherish forever. I met the same person who was at the bookstall 17 years ago and signed copies of my book, at his request,” he says.

Regular visits to the Mazhuvannur Public Library near Kolenchery marked his school days.

Influenced by Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist and driven by a childhood fascination, he sends a message to the author through his website. Not only does he get a reply to the message, Coelho even sends him a signed postcard, proving that when you want something, the whole universe will conspire for you to have it.

90’s Kid beautifully encapsulates some of the interesting books, movies, and people of his life. The book is a ticket to a nostalgic ride through the life and times of the 1990s.

“My first love was books; cinema came later. So, I dreamt of publishing at least one book of my own. Now, that has come true,” he says.

To the question of why he picked this title for the memoir, he says, “I’m personally happy and proud to have been born in the 1990s as I could enjoy my childhood before the advancing of technology. We are a generation that saw life both before and after technology.”

90’s Kid is a treasure trove of memories that can take us back to simpler times.

From waiting eagerly for Sundays to watch a movie, to the joy of playing hand cricket with classmates, every page opens a window to a sweet past. The author’s journey to Bombay just to watch Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge at Maratha Mandir beautifully captures the love for Shahrukh Khan in the 1990s. Notably, the memoir includes an intriguing encounter with Kottayam Pushpanath, often referred to as the Arthur Conan Doyle of India.

The book 90’s Kid can be found online and in local bookstores.