Each blood drops can save life

KOCHI: It all started in 1665 when a British doctor Richard Lower drew blood from a canine and transfused it to another. The success of the process paved the way for the method to be replicated among humans, and soon blood transfusion became one of the mandatory procedures of modern healthcare.

Centuries later, in 2005, the World Health Assembly decreed that June 14 be observed every year as World Blood Donor Day. This year the theme, as per the WHO website, is ‘20 years of celebrating giving: thank you blood donors’. The expression of gratitude also comes with the need for safety precautions in the collection and transfusion process, as well as ensuring better accessibility.

Voluntary blood donors form a major chunk of the collection drive, and India seems to have a slump in voluntary donation, suggests a 2023 Union Health Ministry report that records a 1 million unit shortage.

Voluntary blood donation (VBD) has registered only a slight increase in Kerala too. As per the Kerala State Aids Control Society report, in the 2023-2024 period, VBD in the state registered just a 1.04% increase in 2023-24. In Ernakulam, the VBD saw a dip — 69,316 units in 2023-24 as against 72,787 in 2022-23. In Thiruvananthapuram, there was just a slight increase from 59,032 units in 2022-23 to 60,265.

The total blood collection scenario too has not seen much of a jump. According to the data from Kerala State Blood Transfusion Council (KSBTC), presently there are 189 licensed blood centres in the state out of which 42 are in the government sector and the rest are owned by private entities, cooperatives, and charitable organisations. A total of 5,90,726 units of blood were procured in 2023-2024 as against 5,86,788 in 2022-23.

‘Not alarming’

But the drop is not alarming, instead, data suggests a change for the better, says Sinu Kadakamapally, assistant director of KSBTC. “The priority should always be whether we have adequate blood units to meet the requirement and ensure the donated blood is safe. The figure also reflects that our requirement for blood transfusion is not too high and that we have a healthier society. Unless and until it is absolutely necessary, don’t go for a transfusion, that’s our policy.”

Current treatment procedures, hence, insist on exploring other alternatives before deciding on the need for blood transfusion. For example, in cases where an anaemic condition is diagnosed that can be corrected with the use of medications or lifestyle, doctors encourage patients to do so rather than go for a blood transfusion that may bring faster remedy.