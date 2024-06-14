Sleek ‘n’ smooth cars for every budget

KOCHI: Nowadays, SUVs are the star of the road. Ask anyone, and they will say, “I want an SUV”. And there are plenty of choices. But if someone asks to see an ‘Automatic SUV under Rs 10 lakh’, disappointment seems to be the usual result. There are very few options in the range, but one natural choice may very well be the Nissan Magnite.

When the Japanese carmaker introduced Magnite a couple of years ago, it garnered many adjectives to its credit. At first glance, it looks big, bold and muscular. A large grille, flanked by chrome and LED light strips easily turns heads. Among SUVs with a length of nearly 4 meters, the Magnite has taken the field due to its attractive shape and size, while at the same time shockingly low price. And, it is also the only Nissan car currently on sale in India. What’s more — it sells well too.

Banking on the popularity, Nissan recently introduced Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) to its 1-litre petrol model of Magnite, making it the most affordable Automatic SUV. Recently, I got an opportunity to experience Magnite for a week.

Here’s my take

But first, the basics. The Magnite has two engine options — a 72hp 1-litre petrol engine and a 100hp turbo petrol one. Since launch, the turbo engine has been available with manual gear and CVT automatic options, but the regular petrol engine model came with only the manual gear option. Now, with AMT along with that engine, Nissan has given an opportunity to those who want effortless driving, at a lower cost than the CVT variant.

LOOK AND FEEL

The plus point of Magnite is that it offers more features at a lower price. The bi-projector LED headlamps with LED turn indicators are stylish and sleek. L-shaped daytime running lamps (DRLs) and LED fog lamps are useful, as well as beautiful. From the side, a high ground clearance of 205 mm makes Magnite very SUV-ish. The 16-inch alloy wheels, silver skid plates, roof rails, side cladding, etc, are a compliment to the beauty. Split tail lamps, integrated spoiler and well-designed folds mark the rear of the car.

Inside, spaciousness, good seats, 360-degree camera, good infotainment system, AC with air filter, etc, welcome us. The dashboard board was a bit high for me, a not-so-tall person. The quality of some panels on the doors may also need a bit of improvement. The seats are very supportive. Leg room, knee room and headroom are plenty for all seats.