No roads lead to Vypeen in Kochi

KOCHI: In 2004, when new bridges connected the Kochi mainland with the Goshree Islands, including the densely-populated Vypeen, it gave birth to a hope that with increased frequency of public transport, the people here, a majority of who hail from working-class backgrounds, could finally ‘belong’ and attach their aspirations with that of a city yearning to become a metropolis.

Alas, even 20 years later, Vypeen and a majority of the Goshree Islands remain as ‘disconnected’ as ever as private buses plying from these regions are yet to get permits to operate in city limits and beyond. Even today, these buses halt at the High Court Junction forcing commuters to board other city buses to continue to their destinations.

“When the bridges came up, it was decided that private buses from Vypeen and other regions in Goshree would halt at High Court Junction so as to prevent traffic snarl-ups in the city. The concern was genuine then as there were already 2,000 buses plying within city limits at the time,” says Ebenser Chullikkatt, an activist of the Greater Cochin Development Watch, an organisation working for the betterment of Kochi.

“However, today, the number of city buses is one-fourth of what it was two decades ago — about 600,” points out Ebenser, arguing for the case that it is high time authorities allowed seamless public transportation to city destinations.

The neglected many

The absence of this network means that the bridges are thronged by private vehicles during rush hours, creating snarl-ups and a lot of inconvenience. As per studies conducted by various agencies, including the Motor Vehicles Department, each bus plying on the city route is expected to bring down the number of two-wheelers by over 35.

According to a report by the Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR), over 55,000 people travel from Vypeen to Kochi city every morning. Ebenser points out that a major section of commuters from Vypeen are women working in unorganised sectors like retail shops or as domestic help.