A storyteller and her magical world

“When kids say they want to listen to a story, what they need is your attention, not just the story. They should be given enough care to make them feel wanted. When you tell a story to your kids by sitting next to them, the connection between the two of you will increase, which will help in better bonding. You can also let them ask questions after each story, which will help in developing curiosity and excitement in them. This is also good for their brain development,” Kalyani says.

Kalyani’s journey in storytelling began in 2019 when she was pregnant with her son Aravindan who is now four years old. During those days, she collected the old stories she grew up listening to, so she could narrate those to him.

“And soon a new idea blossomed — putting out the stories online under the name ‘Oridathoridath’. The initial idea was to deliver the stories as a podcast on Spotify. But due to its lack of popularity in those days, I turned to Instagram,” she says. Using voiceovers and visuals, Kalyani has narrated umpteen stories on her social media account.

However, after six months, she stepped onto Spotify and started her own podcast. “I believe storytelling improves creativity and imagination in children. Instead of them watching an elephant, if you can describe what an elephant is, it will enable the child to create their own version,” says Kalyani.

Kalyani ensures that stories are told in Malayalam to keep the children close to their mother tongue.

Besides storytelling, poetries are also recited, especially those penned by Kunjunni Mash. During her classes, children are also taught to make toys from coconut tree leaves and even ‘plaavila kireedam’ (a crown made from jackfruit tree leaves).

Through her storytelling sessions, Kalyani aims to make children familiar with the craft. She also has plans to start sessions for teachers and parents on how to tell stories to children and give tips on the same. “I wish every parent would start telling stories to their kids. Most importantly, this can reduce their screen time too,” she says.

However, she adds, it always need not be stories, it can also be personal experiences. “This is a great way to give advice and morals to your children,” concludes Kalyani.