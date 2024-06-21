Diabetes and mental health: The overlooked epidemic affecting millions

KOCHI: In India, as per estimates, around 77 million people above the age of 18 are suffering from diabetes and 25 million are at a higher risk of developing diabetes in the near future. Meanwhile, more than 50% of people are unaware of their diabetic status leading to further health complications. Adults with diabetes have a two- to three-fold increased risk of heart attacks and strokes. However, among these pertinent issues, one is always overlooked. The mental health of diabetes patients.

Sarah, 47, meticulously crafted a healthy lifestyle to ward off her family’s diabetes curse. However, a routine test gave way to the diagnosis that despite her disciplined life, the disease had found her. Soon, panic attacks followed, her mind swirling with images of her father’s demise from diabetes-induced kidney failure.

Then, there is the 23-year-old Manu who fell unconscious and had to be rushed to the ICU. It was at the hospital he found out that he had Diabetic Ketoacidosis, a life-threatening complication of Type-1 diabetes when not managed properly. The episode persists in his mind as a trauma, the fear of falling unconscious making his life more anxious.

The distance between diabetes and psychiatric disorders is very minute, almost like a silent dance, it finds a rhythm, entwining body and mind in a delicate and often devastating waltz.

Studies suggest diabetes is one of the most behaviorally taxing chronic medical conditions susceptible to developing mental health disorders. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the national public health agency in the US, “people with diabetes are two to three times more likely to have depression than people without diabetes.”

Researches also suggest that around 30 to 50% of individuals with diabetes may experience some form of mental health disorder during their lifetime. This includes conditions such as depression, schizophrenia, anxiety, and diabetes distress.