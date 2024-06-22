Raise your glass to manavatty

KOCHI: "Oru manavatty edukatte.” Whether you were clinking glasses inside a thatched toddy shop, at a quiet lakeside gathering or at a family get-together, this phrase, seemingly unusual, was all too commonplace in Cochin during the early ’90s. It was a code, a colloquial usage for serving a bottle of naadan vaatt.

When John Xavier moved to the UK for higher studies in his 20s, he missed those special occasions at home when family elders made this elixir, those long drives with friends to Kumarakom to savour freshly brewed vaatt and toddy.

These cherished memories seemed so distant until he recently decided to rekindle the nostalgia with the Malayali community in the UK by launching his own beverage brand, Manavatty.

“The aim is to bring back the essence of naadan vaatt. To stay true to to its essence, we have employed traditional fermentation and distillation methods,” John tells TNIE over phone from North Hampton.

On the name, he says, “I have a series of memories associated with the term ‘Manavatty.’ Though it was prominently used for ‘vaattu chaarayam’ in Kochi, gradually, other spirits, too, fetched the name.” Likewise, John’s Manavatty brand serves vaatt, spiced rum, and the Indian pale ale beer. According to him, these variants have a special bond with Malayalis.

The traditional toddy-infused vaatt boasts 44% alcohol and evokes a sense of nostalgia. However, in the UK, it is not allowed to make one form of alcohol from another. “Our way around this is to mix sugarcane and coconut water. Once the latter gets fermented, the resulting liquid tastes similar to toddy,” John says.

The Indian Spiced Rum captures the exotic flavours of India with its blend of spices. Not just any spice, the rum with 40% alcohol is infused with Ayurvedic spices and herbs. John reveals that the drink is an ode to the spirits curated by the family elders on special occasions.

“In the Ernakulam region, especially during the night before the wedding, it was common for the elderly to open a bottle of a white drink made out of spices such as cardamom, clove, jaathi pathri, pacha maanga and dates. This is then mixed with rum. We have replicated this with our rum variant, using a clutch of curated Ayurvedic spices and herbs,” says John, who claims that the drink is the world’s first Ayurvedic spices-infused rum.