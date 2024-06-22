The essence and elegance of yoga in breathtaking frames

KOCHI: On the occasion of International Yoga Day, the Yogapoornima Yoga Research Centre, organised a photo exhibition at St Teresa’s College highlighting the transformative power of yoga.

Each of the 100 photographs captured by the talented E M S Mahesh told a story. Their subjects included Anjusha, a renowned kalari and yoga trainer; Varun Francis, a national-level yoga trainer; and Mary Shilpa Francis, the college’s alumna and national yoga champion. Their poses, captured in breathtaking detail, invited viewers to pause and reflect on the essence of yoga.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden in the presence of yoga enthusiasts and experts. The event kicked off with the NSS Anthem and a mesmerising Natya Yoga performance by the college’s bharathanatyam department.

Principal Dr Alphonsa Vijaya Joseph and vice-principal Dr Sr Suchitra CSST spoke passionately about yoga’s role in fostering a healthy lifestyle. Shabeer Yogapoornima, the centre’s founder, spoke on their mission to make yoga accessible to everyone.

The keynote speech by writer Shaukath delved into the philosophical dimensions of yoga. After St Teresa’s College, the exhibition was shifted to Town Hall. It will now travel across Kerala, bringing the experience to other colleges and districts.