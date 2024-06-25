Man dies as tree falls on moving car

KOCHI: A 61-year-old man died after a giant tree fell on a moving car near Villanchira, Neriamangalam, on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway on Monday.

Joseph, a resident of Pandippara near Rajakumari in Idukki district, was on his way to a hospital in Ernakulam along with his wife Annakutty, daughter Anjumol and son-in-law Joby John. Those in the car were rescued after breaking the body of the vehicle and moved to a hospital in Kothamangalam, said an officer with the Oonnukkal police station.

“One of the passengers in the car (Anjumol) was pregnant. They were on the way to a hospital in Ernakulam for consultation,” the officer said.

The falling tree also damaged a KSRTC bus that was passing by the car, but no casualties were reported among the bus passengers.

“The passage through the road was blocked for hours after the incident,” the officer said.

Fire and rescue services personnel and local residents joined hands to cut away the tree that fell across the road, he added.

Meanwhile, a tree fell on top of a shop at Cheeyappara near Valara. A team of officers from the fire and rescue services unit and the police station in Adimali, along with local residents, led the rescue operation.

NDRF team arrives in Ernakulam district

As the rain continues, a 32-member team including Command Inspector G C Prasanth and two sub-ordinate officers of the National Disaster Response Force has reached Ernakulam to deal with any emergency situation that may arise. The squad, with the requisite safety equipment including boats, is camping at the Government Youth Hostel, Kakkanad.