Speeding, faulty body design led to bus accident in Kochi: MVD probe

KOCHI: A preliminary probe by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) into Sunday’s accident at Madavana has found that a combination of factors like speeding, faulty body design and road issues led to the bus tipping over and falling fatally on top of a motorcyclist.

“The investigation is progressing as none of the AI cameras on the stretch was functional. Based on eyewitness accounts and the condition of the vehicle, we’ve arrived at these findings. The back tyres of the bus were nearly worn out,” a senior MVD official told TNIE.

The sleeper bus, belonging to Kallada Travels, was proceeding to Varkala, from Bengaluru, when it rammed into the traffic signal post at Madavana Junction and overturned after the driver applied sudden brakes upon the signal turning red.

The unfortunate bike rider was waiting at the signal. At least 12 others, all passengers of the bus, were injured.

The bus was travelling at a speed higher than the permissible limit of 40 kmph near the junction, on the straight Edappally-Aroor stretch of NH 66. The exact speed, though, is yet to be determined in the absence of any CCTV footage. Also, the vehicle had no camera or tracking system. Due to the sudden braking, the back portion rose slightly due to inertia and hit the median, which caused the bus to overturn, the official said, citing the primary probe.