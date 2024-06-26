‘Pole dancing is about self-expression,’ says Anusha Swamy

At 15, I got the chance to assist Prabhudeva in a movie, which was a dream come true. I continued working with other choreographers like Lawrence and Brindha Master for about four years. The journey in showbiz was interesting, however, at the age of 25, I felt the industry was too commercial for my interest as I was more into the art form.

So, I decided to take a break and explore makeup for a change and gradually donned the role of a professional makeup artist. At 28, I had a renewed interest in dancing, partly because I missed it. I was clueless about where to start. I got introduced to pole dancing while on a vacation in Australia. Intrigued by the form, I decided to give a shot at a pole dancing studio nearby.

Initially, I found it incredibly challenging, but decided to pursue it. When the pandemic hit, I turned to online classes. Luckily, my friend got me a pole and I learned as much as I could from online instructors worldwide. It was great and much easier with no distractions, as I spent six months at home, learning.

How has the transition to teaching pole dancing been like?

Teaching was never part of the plan. I just wanted to dance as and when I could. Whenever I posted videos on Instagram, people would ask whether I would take classes. Being trained in pole dancing for over two years, I thought maybe I should start teaching as not many people did it back then. Also, teaching helps you learn a lot too. I started with a couple of friends, and as word spread, more turned up. That’s how I started the pole camp. Recently, one of my students came first in a pole dance competition in Bengaluru. That was a big moment for me. Looking back on how far we have come makes all the effort and pain worth it. There’s no turning back or quitting anymore.

You do pottery as well. How have you been able to balance multiple interests and passions from a very young age?

I do pottery as it’s fun. I had to take a break from pole dancing following a minor injury. I was restless during this phase, so I picked up pottery. I don’t practice it professionally though. It is possible to manage multiple interests if you make time for it. Whether it’s a relationship, life, hobby, or career, everything works out if you give it time and stay mindful. Setting goals and staying the course is important, and I believe I have those qualities.