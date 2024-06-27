Patriarchy's hidden victims: Indian men face higher suicide rates

KOCHI: Call it a paradox, a faultline, an anomaly. In a country where men are handed out privileges, life seems to be pinning down men more than women. At least that is what an August 2023 study by the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS) says.

The IIPS analysis showed that the rate of suicide among Indian men is 2.5 times than that of Indian women. To arrive at this finding, the institute dived into the 2023 National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data prepared over a period from 2014 to 2021 that had adult men topping the chart in the number of suicides across all age groups, marital status, education, or profession.

This means that men form a vulnerable chunk of the ‘one in every seven Indians’ that an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data put as being on the mental health radar.

This just adds to what is termed the gender paradox — though women exhibit more suicidal thoughts than men, the number of men dying by suicide is more than that of women. The trend is not a new turn in times: it has been so at least for the past five decades in India, just that the numbers now are more seen than before.

“The suicides are often triggered by stress due to workplace competition, family issues, usage of alcohol and other substances, etc. Also, though the ‘breadwinner’ concept has come down considerably with more women going to work, it is still prevalent in villages,” says Dr B Padmakumar, professor at TD Medical College, Alappuzha.