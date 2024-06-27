UG Neet: Trap or a trip to wider horizons?

KOCHI: The UG NEET conducted by the National Testing Agency and attended by 23 million students is now under a cloud of controversy.

The credibility of the entrance test being challenged after the recent allegations will create more confusion in the minds of even those with the right aptitude. Coupled with intense preparations in prison-like coaching environments, serious doubts about the test’s purpose will breed more frustration down the line.

However, at the same time, the mad rush for this test also needs critical scrutiny.

Many students are dragged into the ordeal of UG NEET coaching by parental compulsion. For them, it’s a trap that cruelly strips them of their aptitudes. Also, we need to keep in mind that the test itself has no mechanism to check if the candidate has the aptitude to be in the healing profession.

It is purely a test based on knowledge of the subjects and the speed with which they crack the multiple choices. This creates another trap: excellent marks and no aptitude.

The fallen and chosen souls

Has anyone ever wondered about the millions who have fallen out in this rat race? There are some lucky ones who select a better plan that suits them later. I know someone who failed twice in NEET and eventually found a place in the Indian Administrative Service.