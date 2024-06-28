Massive ‘n’ majestic

KOCHI: The mid-size SUV segment is quite crowded. However, it is the most aspirational segment of the Indian car market. With ample space, lots of smart features, satisfying performance and decent fuel efficiency, these vehicles are always attractive to prospective buyers.
Maybe that’s why, we have many twins in the market. Say, for example, the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder or even the Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.
Now, Honda’s Elevate has entered the market without any siblings. Honda is a late entrant to this highly competitive segment, but it has so far tasted a decent success. After driving around in Honda Elevate for more than a week on both highways and city stretches, here is what I think:
The looks
At first glance itself, Elevate makes an impression. Its huge black grille and high bonnet with muscular lines make a mark. Everything looks good, be it the LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs and indicators, LED projector fog lamps, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, or the tail lamps with dual stripes. The segment-best ground clearance of 22cm adds to the charm of Elevate.
The cabin is also thoughtfully crafted with good quality materials, a premium feel and ample space. The interior colour theme is brown and black, giving a sense of elegance. The car has a class-leading wheelbase of 2,650mm, which translates to a spacious cabin. Ample headroom and legroom are available for all passengers. There is a good amount of utility space in the cabin. The boot offers 458 litres of cargo space and the back seat can be split 60:40 to fold down, as per our requirement for additional space.
The dashboard is the showcase of cars now with manufacturers competing to add digital screens as wide as possible. But Honda has gone soft on this. No integrated large screen for infotainment and information clusters here. Elevate has a 10.25-inch touchscreen as part of the infotainment system and a seven-inch driver information display. It has wireless smartphone connectivity and an eight-speaker surround sound system. The wireless charger for mobile phones is also a welcome feature.
Then, comes the sunroof, but it is a single-pane, not panoramic. Steering is telescopic and tiltable. However, ventilated front seats are missing.
The performance
The Elevate has the complete make of an SUV; but what about the driving experience? The 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine has a peak power of 120hp and a torque of 145nm. I drove the manual gear top variant. Elevate also has CVT automatic variants. With a light clutch and easy gearshift, the manual gear model is easy to drive. Elevate gains speed smoothly but if we rev high to gain more pace, the engine gets noisy. The positive thing is that it has a sporty note.
The car is stable even at high speeds, the suspension offers comfort for all passengers, the brakes and steering are precise and there is almost zero body roll. This means Elevate is a nice car to drive and travel.
The safety
The Elevate is the first manual-geared car in India to have an Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS). Lane keep assist, collision alert and braking, lead car movement alert and adaptive cruise control are there. In our traffic and road conditions, I rarely used these features during the test drive. But the left-lane watch camera is highly useful. However, there is no 360-degree camera facility in the Elevate.
Six airbags, three-point seat belts and seat belt reminders for all five seats are features available in all variants.
The verdict
Honda claims a mileage of 15.3 kmpl for the manual model. I could achieve a figure of 13.5kmpl. And Elevate can surely attract buyers because of its looks and manners.
Price
Manual: Rs 11.69 to Rs 15.41 lakh
Automatic: Rs 13.52 to Rs 16.43 lakh
Dimensions
Overall length: 4,312 mm
Overall width: 1,790 mm
Overall height: 1,650 mm
Wheelbase: 2,650 mm
Ground clearance: 220 mm
The writer is a freelance auto expert who hosts TV shows and anchors the YouTube channel ‘CARKADUVA’