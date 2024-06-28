St Teresa’s College marks 100 years

KOCHI: St Teresa’s College, Ernakulam, the first women’s college in the princely state of Kochi and the second in Kerala, is celebrating its centenary.

The event kicked off on Thursday with a thanksgiving offering by Fr Peter Machado, Bishop of Bengaluru. Alphonsa Vijaya Joseph, the principal of the college, said that they are incorporating year-long programmes to celebrate the occasion.

“As part of it, the first phase of the 11-storey centenary block on TD Road was inaugurated and medicines were distributed to 100 cancer patients under the ‘Thusharam’ Project,” said Alphonsa.

The other key centenary endeavours include the Karunyaniketan Scheme for senior citizens in Vallarpadam, the TIBIC Incubation Centre, the Entrepreneurship Project, a Finishing School and a Teresian Skill Hub.

In July, the Teresian Innovation Summit will be organised and the Global Alumni Meet will take place on August 10. An international dance festival will be conducted from August 12 to 14 and on August 15 (Independence Day), a ceremony to honour 100 ex-servicemen.

“In September, the President of India is expected to arrive to inaugurate the celebrations. To honour its legacy, the college will publish a comprehensive history chronicling its 100 years of service and achievements. The book is set to be released in September,” said Sr Vinita, the college manager.

A National Cultural Festival and Youth Summit will be organised in October. The first week of December will mark the beginning of the Teresian International Conclave.

On January 11, the dance drama ‘Black Swan’ will be staged by alumini. In the first week of February, a global expo and fashion week will be held. Sajimol Augustine M, the senior administrator, says that the college, which has obtained NAAC A++ accreditation, has been ranked 41st in the NIRF ranking. The college became autonomous in 2014.