The silent epidemic upending lives

KOCHI: In the quiet corners of our bustling lives, a silent epidemic brews — a relentless storm leaving its victims in the dark. Migraines, often dismissed as ‘just a headache,’ are a debilitating neurological condition affecting millions worldwide. For those who endure it, it’s far more than a mere inconvenience. It’s a battle against an invisible enemy that disrupts daily life, impairs productivity, and diminishes quality of life. June, designated as Migraine Awareness Month, serves as a beacon, highlighting the challenges faced by sufferers and fostering a community of support and understanding. This observance aims to dispel myths, spread knowledge, and advocate for better treatment and research.

Many patients don’t recognise migraine symptoms, says Dr Dinesh Kamath, a senior neuro-physician at EMC Hospital in Kochi. He recalls a case of a six-year-old girl with recurrent vomiting and abdominal pain. “Though she consulted many doctors, her symptoms persisted. Her parents thought she was faking illness to avoid school. When she again complained of the symptoms, she was referred to me by her paediatrician. I observed that her symptoms were episodic and without a headache. As her symptoms pointed towards an abdominal migraine, she was given migraine prophylactics and her symptoms subsided,” he says.

A migraine is an intense throbbing or pulsating headache, lasting from minutes to days, often accompanied by nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light and sound, and visual disturbances known as ‘auras.’ These symptoms can be very severe.

Despite being a common neurological disorder, migraines remain shrouded in mystery. The exact cause is not fully understood, but it’s believed to involve a complex interplay of genetic, environmental and neurological factors. Triggers can vary widely, from hormonal changes and certain foods to stress and sensory stimuli, making it a highly individualised condition.