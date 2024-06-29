Kerala: Restoration of Perandoor canal in Kochi continues to remain a pipe dream

KOCHI: As monsoon progresses with renewed intensity in Kerala, the condition of Perandoor Canal, a vital waterway in Ernakulam, continues to remain a nightmare for the people.

The canal was earmarked for development under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut) and the Canal rejuvenation schemes. Unfortunately, the works remain a non-starter.

Stretching 11.5km from Thevara to Perandoor in Vaduthala, the canal passes through major commercial and arterial areas including Panampilly Nagar, Kadavanthra and Kaloor. If restored to its normal self and maintained properly it could serve as a major route for transporting people and cargo like it used to in the good old days.

But currently, it is in an awful state.

The heavy rains every monsoon causes the canal to breach the banks forcing residents in low-lying areas to evacuate to safer places due to water-logging.

The canal is highly polluted with wastes dumped by residents living on its banks. The water is murky brown colour most days with a film of oil afloat on the surface caused by oil spillage from the adjacent Ernakulam Junction Railway Station.

Years of neglect have also left the canal choked with overgrown vegetation posing significant environmental and health hazards, including serving as a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Recently it has come under court scrutiny for the perennial delay in the restoration.

As reported by TNIE, in early April 2024, in a scathing indictment of Kochi Corporation’s alleged inaction, Justice Gopinath P S, Ombudsman for Local Self-government Institutions, had issued a directive to revitalise the fast-shrinking Thevara-Perandoor Canal.

The ombudsman instructed the Kochi Corporation to measure the length and width of the canal and remove all encroachments legally within two months.

This canal, along with five others was chosen under the Amrut scheme in 2018 and then in 2019, it was included in the Canal rejuvenation scheme. These schemes promised a comprehensive urban infrastructure, including the cleaning, dredging and revitalisation of waterways like the Perandur Canal, Edappally Canal, Market Canal etc.

On November 29, 2016, the Thevara-Perandoor canal survey was conducted by the SCMS Water Institute, and the report was handed to the Secretary of the Kochi Municipal Corporation. The report included a detailed study of the canal using remote sensing data and an advanced ground survey. It found that the flow of water is blocked at various places.