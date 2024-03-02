The Wine doctor

KOCHI: Look, swirl, smell, and sip — it’s a golden etiquette that Dr Binu T Abraham, 50, swears by. Having explored the famed vineyards in the Napa Valley wine region, the champagne vineyards of France and the legendary wineries of Baku in Azerbaijan, this Malayali dental surgeon has emerged as a true-blue wine connoisseur.

This was not the case until 1996. Wine, back then, was just another drink for this Aluva-based doctor. “The only wine I was aware of was what my mother used to make,” he smiles.

Little did Binu know that the soft clink he made with a glass of red wine at a restaurant in New York would stir a passion in him for exploring the nuances of the drink.

“I did my higher studies in the US,” he says. “One evening, while hanging out in an Italian restaurant, a friend suggested that I should try red wine. The minute I gulped down the smooth potion, I realised that wine was for me.”

The fact that wine is the only drink that’s usually paired with food piqued him. “I was inspired to understand how well wines could complement all kinds of food,” says Binu.

Wine connoisseurs would raise a toast to the sentiment. In fact, some Bacchanalians quip that the only time they do not think about wine is when they have to decide what food they are going to pair it with.

“Wine enhances the food’s flavour,” Binu explains. “Just take a sip and have a bite of, say, meat. See how well the flavour gets levelled up.”