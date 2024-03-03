‘Lamentable’: Amici curiae report fumes at Brahmapuram condition

KOCHI: It was on March 2 last year that a major fire first broke out at the 110-acre Brahmapuram waste treatment plant, which went on to emit toxic smoke that engulfed large parts of the city and its suburbs for nearly a fortnight. A year has since passed, but the situation on the ground in terms of waste management — which was largely blamed for the blaze — remains as bad, if not worse.

A report by the amici curiae, appointed by the Kerala High Court, says the current system, or the lack of it, for the management of wet waste at Brahmapuram is lamentable. Bio-wet waste collected from various households within corporation limits is being moved to Brahmapuram and simply ‘dumped’ at a site located approximately 200m away from the biomining plant, says the report, a copy of which is with TNIE.

The amici curiae prepared the report after visiting the dump site. Calling for a fire and safety audit, the report said safety measures would need to be incorporated/installed to ensure that no fire breaks out in the first place. And even if it does, there ought to be sufficient infrastructure to contain and fight it.