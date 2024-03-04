Chickenpox cases go up in Ernakulam district, caution advised

KOCHI : The district health department, Ernakulam, has urged people to stay on guard following an uptick in the cases of chickenpox. “As many as 246 and 273 chickenpox cases were reported in the district in January and February, respectively. There have also been three deaths. People with comorbidities, children and the elderly have been seriously affected. Delay in diagnosis and resorting to self-medication instead of getting proper treatment could prove fatal,” warned district medical officer Dr Sakeena K.

Symptoms

In the initial stages, a person may experience body pain, tiredness and loss of appetite. Blisters that may turn red, may appear first on the head and mouth in most people. Then they will appear on the chest.

Treatment