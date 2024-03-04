NHAI chalks out new infra to ease Edappally Jn traffic

KOCHI : Edappally junction, the busiest in the state and notorious for its gridlocks, is all set to undergo a major transformation with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) all set to embark on a journey to improve the flow of traffic at this vital intersection.

Based on the plan, NHAI will construct two vehicle underpasses (VUPs) on either side of NH 66, which will ensure the smooth flow of traffic towards Varapuzha and Vyttila. The new infrastructure has been planned as part of the NH 66 widening project, which is proceeding in full swing in the district, said sources with the authority.

“Both VUPs will be located approximately 600-700m away from Edappally junction. While one is planned near Oberon Mall, another is proposed close to the headquarters of Lulu Mall. The design work for the underpasses is progressing. We hope to commence work once design and other procedures are completed,” an NHAI source said.

Once the two VUPs are in place, movement of vehicles under the Edappally flyover from Aluva towards Kaloor and from Kaloor to Aluva will be completely blocked. This will ensure a smooth, free left turn from all directions at the junction. Vehicles to and from Vyttila will then be able to move without interruption at the junction.

“Those seeking to enter NH 66 towards Varapuzha from the Aluva side will have to take the proposed underpass. The same applies to motorists travelling to the Vyttila side from the Palarivattom-Edappally road. Since the right turn for vehicles going towards Varapuzha from Aluva and vehicles coming from the Palarivattom-Edappally road to enter the Vyttila service road will be blocked off, traffic congestion at the junction will be completely resolved. Only vehicles coming from Vyttila will be allowed to take a right turn at the junction to enter NH 544,” said the source.

NHAI’s decision to construct VUPs came after experts ruled out the possibility of an underpass at the junction, citing the structural stability of the metro pillars.

‘Metroman’ E Sreedharan has also suggested an underpass linking the bypass to the Edappally-Guruvayur NH corridor.

“There are several challenges that we face in developing the junction. It is not possible to acquire more land for its redevelopment.

Since the bypass has service roads, we will have enough space to construct underpasses. Even vehicles on NH 544 can make a free left turn at the junction. This will help avoid further congestion at the junction,” the source added.

The NHAI source also mentioned that the proposed elevated highway from Edappally to Aroor will start just in front of the VUP near Oberon Mall.

“Discussions on design and other aspects are still ongoing. A final decision will be made based on clearance from the Centre. The project cost estimate will be prepared once the final design is ready. If all goes to plan, construction of the VUPs will begin within a year,” said the source.

700m from Edappally jn