Vaccine shield to combat HPV

KOCHI: Every year, March 4 is observed as the International HPV Awareness Day to shed light on the human papillomavirus (HPV), its associated health risks, and the need for prevention and vaccination.

HPV, a sexually transmitted infection (STI), permeates through populations globally, affecting nearly all sexually active individuals at some point in their lives. With a vast array of over 200 identified strains, the majority of which pose no immediate health risks, certain high-risk types loom ominously, capable of precipitating various cancers.

The International Papillomavirus Society (IPVS), which spearheads the global awareness campaign, remains steadfast in its mission to empower individuals and communities through the dissemination of knowledge and resources pertaining to HPV and its prevention.

In an era where information is key, such initiatives play a pivotal role in equipping individuals with the necessary tools to combat this silent yet formidable adversary.

Delving deeper into HPV-related diseases, it becomes evident that while many infections may resolve spontaneously, persistent encounters with high-risk HPV strains can unleash a myriad of health complications.

From the insidious onset of cervical cancer, which ranks as the fourth most common cancer among women globally, to the less prevalent yet equally concerning vaginal, vulvar, penile, anal, and select head and neck cancers, the ramifications of HPV infections reverberate through the fabric of society.