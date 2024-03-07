The multi-hued history of womanhood

KOCHI: A woman is the full circle. Within her is the power to create, nurture, and transform.”

Women are the pillars of any civilisation. The roles they have played have shaped the world and yet, for most of history, they have remained unacknowledged.

Shifting social norms have often altered and moulded these roles and art has served to be visual documentation of these changing statuses. From being merely ornamental motifs to finally being embodiments of gender identity, these meandering perceptions have been represented in art for centuries.

THE EARLIEST PORTRAYALS

The first ever paintings on cave walls were handprints left behind nearly 30,000 years ago and research has shown them to be of women. So, it could be proudly stated that the earliest artists in the world were women. In India, the Bhimbetka cave paintings are the earliest, and the women here have been depicted as participants in a lot of activities including hunting, sometimes even digging rats out of holes! With civilisations transforming the nomadic nature of mankind, the images of women primarily became representations of fertility. Women in the Indus Valley civilisation played much more significant roles in society than in any other ancient civilisation. Their ability to produce offspring was of utmost importance and many sculptures discovered from this period show women nursing their children. Gender preferences seem to have been prevalent even then as the children in these maternal figurines were predominantly male.

THE MUGHAL WOMEN

When the Mughals invaded India, Babur considered the presence of women as very essential for legitimising his fledgling empire. In the later periods under Jahangir and Shah Jahan’s reigns, women, especially in royal families were considered equal to men and sometimes, were even made co-rulers. Mughal art, which was heavily influenced by Persian styles, has an almost near absence of women compared to men. This may be due to the limitations imposed on the visibility of the women of the court due to the purdah system. However, the depiction of ordinary women in public were not bound by such customs and were painted as performing mundane chores. For instance, in the Akbarnama, a chronicle of the reign of Akbar, artists Tulsi and Miskin’s illustrations of the construction of the Agra Fort also show women working with men. There are a multitude of paintings of women taking part in festivities too.