Charged up!

KOCHI : The Nexon.EV is the undisputed leader among electric vehicles in India. Now, its maker Tata Motors has pushed this lead even further with a slew of new features.

The redesigned front and rear endow the vehicle with a fresh appearance, while the introduction of smart features and a new electric motor significantly enhances its appeal.

Having spent over a week with the vehicle in Kochi, here are my insights.

Exterior

Nexon.EV is a common sight on the road. So, I won’t delve into the exterior details of the vehicle. However, the new version’s LED light bars at both the front (DRL) and rear are noteworthy and now show welcome animations.

Additionally, the front LED light bar also doubles as a charging indicator.

A redesigned air dam, bumper, and alloy wheels, enhance the aerodynamics of the vehicle, thus contributing to improved range.