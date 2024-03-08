Charged up!

KOCHI : The Nexon.EV is the undisputed leader among electric vehicles in India. Now, its maker Tata Motors has pushed this lead even further with a slew of new features.
The redesigned front and rear endow the vehicle with a fresh appearance, while the introduction of smart features and a new electric motor significantly enhances its appeal.
Having spent over a week with the vehicle in Kochi, here are my insights.
Exterior
Nexon.EV is a common sight on the road. So, I won’t delve into the exterior details of the vehicle. However, the new version’s LED light bars at both the front (DRL) and rear are noteworthy and now show welcome animations.
Additionally, the front LED light bar also doubles as a charging indicator.
A redesigned air dam, bumper, and alloy wheels, enhance the aerodynamics of the vehicle, thus contributing to improved range.
Interior
Inside, the new Nexon.EV dons a premium look, with a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and a 10.25-inch instrument cluster as centerpieces of the renovated dashboard.
Touch-sensitive control panels and a two-spoke steering wheel with touch controls and an illuminated Tata logo elevate the interior’s sophistication. Unlike other Tata electric vehicles that feature a rotary dial, the Nexon.EV introduces a gear selector knob.
The seats are notably wide and supportive, with ventilated front seats providing comfort during hot conditions.
Safety
On the safety front, the vehicle is equipped with six airbags, parking sensors at both ends, an electronic parking brake, hill descent and ascent control, and rear disc brakes.
The updated motor delivers 145Hp and 215Nm torque, ensuring smooth power delivery. The drive modes - Eco, City, and Sport - noticeably alter performance, while the efficient brake energy regeneration system extends the vehicle’s range.
Charging
With a 40.5kWh battery pack and an ARAI-certified range of 465km, my mixed city and highway driving achieved over 330km, which is commendable. Charging at a KSEB station using the ChargeMOD app, the DC fast-charge feature replenished the battery in about one and a half hours from its lowest level.
Finding and using a charging provider required downloading specific apps and purchasing recharge packs, which can be inconvenient. A payment system akin to Google Pay would greatly simplify the use of this impressive vehicle.
Smart features
The infotainment system impresses with its high-resolution display, enhancing the utility of the 360-degree camera view. Features like wireless smartphone integration, a top-notch JBL sound system, wireless charger, onboard air purifier, sunroof, and connected technology further enrich the driving experience.
NEW RELEASES
BYD India forays into luxury electric sedan market
BYD India marked its foray into the luxury electric sedan market with the debut of the BYD SEAL. This high-performance electric sedan, which has won the iF Design Award, is powered by CTB and iTAC technologies, alongside the innovative e-Platform 3.0. It boasts rear-wheel/all-wheel drive, superior suspensions, and swift 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 3.8 seconds, ensuring top-notch performance alongside a notable 650 km range. It is available in three variants: Dynamic at Rs 41,00,000, Premium at Rs 45,55,000, and Performance at Rs 53,00,000 (ex-showroom prices). Since its launch on March 5, the BYD SEAL has seen a remarkable reception, with 200 bookings on day one.
Mahindra launches Thar Earth edition
The Mahindra Thar Earth Edition, inspired by the vast Thar Desert, enhances the SUV’s legacy of adventure. This special edition stands out with a unique satin matte ‘Desert Fury’ finish, custom decals, and Earth Edition badging, promising to attract the new generation of adventurers. Available in both diesel and petrol, manual and automatic, it offers an exclusive 4x4 experience in the LX hard top variant. Ex-showroom prices: Rs 15.40 lakh (MT petrol), Rs 16.99 lakh (AT petrol), Rs 16.15 lakh (MT Diesel), Rs 17.60 lakh (AT Diesel).
TATA introduces DARK range for SUVs
Tata Motors has reintroduced its SUVs in the #DARK range. The vehicles available in this line is Nexon (ICE and EV models), the new Safari and Harrier. The #DARK range, known for setting industry trends, embodies luxury and opulence. Pricing details: Nexon #DARK at Rs 11.45 lakh, Nexon.EV #DARK at Rs 19.49 lakh, Harrier #DARK at Rs 19.99 lakh, and Safari #DARK at Rs 20.69 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).