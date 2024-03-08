Women of ISRO: Pioneers who shaped India's space journey

“They were trained in institutes of global repute and well-versed in the subjects they were working on. Add their visionary zeal, and we got the best grooming one could,” she says.

Radhika Ramachandran, who joined ISRO in 1984 after her post-graduation from Kerala University, will vouch for the tradition. The mentoring also extended to open discussions during review meetings and deliberations on projects, she says.

“Detailed reviews preceded and followed every project,” Radhika recalls. “During that time, anyone can speak up – even the newbie. Open discussions were encouraged, and valid suggestions were accepted. The Sarabhai tradition of a work culture where the management structure is horizontal, rather than vertical, was followed even after his passing away by leaders such as Dhawan, Gowarikar, and U R Rao. I believe the same continues even today.”

Speaking of current times, Radhika adds that she had applied for a job that included “night work” back then. “Hence, it was doubtful if women would be considered. But when the selection list came, all those selected were women,” she smiles.

“I could grow from there to be a technical liaison officer in the ISRO office in New Delhi, and also at the Indian embassy in Paris. Later, I became the director of the Space Physics Laboratory. Merit mattered – and will matter – the most at ISRO.”

Juggling roles

T S Ramadevi, who retired in 2010 as deputy director of management systems, echoes similar views. “I joined in 1970, after completing my BTech from CET, Thiruvananthapuram. There were just about 10 per cent women in the scientific workforce of ISRO then,” she recalls.

“I was in the communications unit that dealt with high-frequency transmissions. From there, I saw the growth of the sector to very high frequency to microwave and now digital...”

She was also part of the team that prepared the preliminary report for the formation of the Indian Institute of Space Science Technology to train future space scientists.

“I used to speak my mind at work,” she says. “There was value for merit. We were not in the limelight much partly because we were part of the development team.”

Gaganyaan launch

Athula Devi, who joined in 1987 and retired in January this year, also gets emotional as she speaks about the backroom ‘development team’. She proudly reveals that she was part of the team that developed the base software systems for the Gaganyaan launch.

The growth of ISRO was a cathartic process that came about through failures, trials, and errors, she adds. “In many ways, the ASLV D1 and D2 failures could be said to be the reason for ISRO’s successes. The minor bug that caused the PSLV D1 failure also made us sit up and review the software part,” says Athula.

“Until then, the focus was primarily on the hardware. From then on, ISRO never looked back. We made, tested, made again, tested again, and grew in the process.”

The scientists say there is also a sense of “detached attachment” that they practised as a work culture. “The project was more important than us,” says Athula.

“Sarabhai’s legacy was to groom our next-in-line, so that the project would go on even if we were not there. That way, the system takes care of the work. Every effort was and, I am sure, is a team effort.”

The times now have changed, and the situations are easier for women. The workforce has grown to almost 25 per cent of the total scientist strength. “We are waiting for the day when ISRO would get its first woman chairperson,” the women say.

Finally, back home after their stellar stints, these sheroes express deep gratitude and pride for being part of something monumental. One common word repeatedly uttered by all of them was “passion”.

And they are glad to be informed that they continue to inspire. Some like Radhika have served as faculty at IIST. Others, like Lalitha, have been passing on the passion in a different way. Her grandson is currently studying aerospace engineering at the Imperial College of London. He wants to be a ‘rocket scientist’ like his grandmother.