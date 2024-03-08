Women officers forge new paths in Border Roads Organisation

KOCHI : Since its establishment in 1960, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) was traditionally male-dominated, given the challenging nature of the work, which involved constructing roads in remote and harsh terrains under extreme weather conditions.
Initially, women officers were restricted to staff roles due to the perceived hazards of fieldwork. However, in a historic move on March 8, 2021, the then Director General of Border Roads announced a plan to create a gender-neutral environment in alignment with the government’s Naari Sashaktikaran theme.
This led to the appointment of the first female Officer Commanding, EE (Civ) Vaishali S Hiwase, to lead a Road Construction Company (RCC), undertaking the challenging task of constructing a road from Munshiyari to the Milam glacier in Uttarakhand.
Not long later, EE (Civ) Obin Taki was assigned as commanding officer of an RCC in Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang Valley, and Major Aaina Rana led an all-woman RCC in Chamoli, achieving remarkable success in developing roads to Mana Pass, the country’s second-highest pass. These milestones were celebrated when Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for road widening in Mana village in 2022.
Later, Colonel Navneet Duggal, the OC of a field workshop deployed in Kashmir valley, became the first electronics and mechanical officer, and Lt Col (now Colonel) Snigdha Sharma became the first woman officer to head the BRO legal cell.
Their achievements highlighted the breaking of gender barriers and the setting of new standards within the BRO.
The momentum continued with Col Archana Sood’s and Col Ponung Doming’s appointments as task force commanders leading critical infrastructural projects in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh, and Hanle, Ladakh, respectively. Notably, Doming oversaw the construction of the world’s highest road in the Chumar sector (19,400ft) and the highest fighter air base in the world at Nyoma.
Now, BRO offers women diverse employment roles, healthcare, adventure opportunities, and leadership positions, reflecting a significant shift towards gender parity and empowerment.
These women officers are trailblazers and are an inspiration for many women across the country to consider joining BRO in large numbers and perform to the best of their abilities.
The organisation firmly believes that women have an active role in nation-building.
Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry (Rtd)