Minimal strokes, maximum impact: Revisiting ‘Abu’s World’

KOCHI : It’s Abu’s World. And, you are welcome to revel in it.

Cartoons have always exuded an esoteric charm that nudges us into a parallel microcosm. They make us think. The minimal strokes often hold heavy truth.

Attupurathu Mathew Abraham aka Abu Abraham was a master at the art. He savoured each stroke and shade as he held a mirror to the political flux of his times.

Be it the Emergency or the Vietnam War, Abu’s cartoons touched upon issues that affected humanity.

Abu was among the doyens who shaped the Indian landscape of political satire. He did that with ease, and his works connected with the masses,