Cyber fraudsters step up overseas hiring game, Kerala cops find going tough

KOCHI: Setting their sights on people desperate to make a life in foreign countries, cyber fraudsters have forayed into the overseas recruitment space offering high remuneration and swindling lakhs from unsuspecting job aspirants. And the police are finding it hard to contain fake recruitment agencies active in Ernakulam district, with instances of visa cheating, in particular, reported regularly.

To make matters worse, the fraudsters are finding smarter ways to dupe people. They have started contacting aspirants directly, claiming to be human resource (HR) managers of companies based in the UK, Canada, and Australia.

The latest such incident was reported at the Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police. A Kadungallur resident was contacted by a person claiming to be the HR manager of ASDA Superstores, a well-known supermarket chain in the UK, a police officer said.

“The victim was told that ASDA Superstores was interested in hiring him. He was asked to email all his educational and professional details. Once he did so, he was offered the job and the fraudsters promised to process the visa for the him to join the firm in the UK. Subsequently, the victim was told to pay visa processing charges, towards which he deposited `11.02 lakh in nine bank accounts mentioned by the fraudsters,” the officer said.

However, after making the payment, he neither received a visa nor was his money returned. And his attempts to contact the person who was in touch with him proved futile, as the caller became inaccessible after receiving the money. Realising the fraud, the victim lodged a complaint with the police.