Tech company-LSGs to upskill, reskill students, unemployed youth in Kochi

KOCHI: An IT company has joined hands with the local self-government (LSG) bodies to upskill and reskill students and unemployed youth in panchayats in the state. The initiative is being launched by Technovalley Software India Pvt Ltd under the local self-government youth empowerment programme (LSG-YEP) in collaboration with panchayats across Kerala.

Under the programme, free awareness sessions on highly paid IT job opportunities and guidance on skill acquisition will be imparted to the participants.