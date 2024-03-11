Tech company-LSGs to upskill, reskill students, unemployed youth in Kochi

KOCHI: An IT company has joined hands with the local self-government (LSG) bodies to upskill and reskill students and unemployed youth in panchayats in the state. The initiative is being launched by Technovalley Software India Pvt Ltd under the local self-government youth empowerment programme (LSG-YEP) in collaboration with panchayats across Kerala.
Under the programme, free awareness sessions on highly paid IT job opportunities and guidance on skill acquisition will be imparted to the participants.
According to the officials of Technovalley Software India Pvt Ltd, a World Economic Forum report has indicated that investing in upskilling could potentially boost the global economy by $6.5 trillion by 2030, with India’s economy expected to gain $570 billion.
“With the second-highest additional employment potential through upskilling, India could add 2.3 million jobs by 2030, emphasising the significance of digital skills for every student,” the official said.
For further details on the programme and possibilities for collaboration with your panchayat, contact 9745218777.