'Luka Chuppi' cover singer is indie music’s latest gem

KOCHI: The long months of lockdown and isolation during the pandemic were, no doubt, chaotic. However, for some, it offered a much-needed reprieve to unwind and explore their creative talents.

Faced with an abundance of free time, Kochi-based Haniya Nafisa, then a Class 11 student, began tinkering with music, an activity she hadn’t given much thought to until then.

“I don’t have a music background, but I enjoy the process of making songs. Soon, it became an everyday activity. As social interactions were stifled by Covid curbs, music offered a personal space, an avenue to feel,” Haniya tells TNIE.

Haniya’s efforts were instantly rewarded. Her tracks went viral, especially on Instagram. That catapulted her into the limelight.

“My short music clips started garnering thousands of views. I posted more work and also upgraded my equipment in order to record songs professionally,” Haniya says.

To make this revamp more apparent, she also deleted old clips. Ironically, what she posted afterwards were even more rudimentary. “They were short clips of me practising songs in my room. I learned quickly enough what the audience wanted,” says the 20-year-old.