ISL match: Traffic curbs in Kochi on March 13

KOCHI: Ahead of the Indian Super League match at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kaloor, on Wednesday, the Kochi city police have imposed traffic regulations in the city. Parking of vehicles near the stadium premises will not be allowed. People should use public transport system, including Kochi Metro, to the maximum, said police.

Spectators from West Kochi such as Vypeen and Edavanakkad, should park their vehicles along the Chathyath Road. Vehicles coming from Thrissur and Malappuram should be parked at Aluva and people should travel by metro to reach the stadium.