Kochi: Autorickshaw driver dies after vehicle hits sambar deer in Thattekad

John said Vigil was the sole breadwinner of the family. “His mother is a cancer patient. The government has assured all help to the family. The collector will submit a report to the minister on the incident. We will try to provide a government job to Ramya, Vigil’s wife. The couple has two daughters and the government will support their studies,” Antony said, adding that CPM will provide an additional Rs 5 lakh to the family.

Jayan, a relative of Vigil, said they are scared to venture out after nightfall as elephants, wild pigs and deer roam the village. “The wild animals are destroying the crops. We are struggling,” said Jayan.

Kothamangalam forest range officer P A Jaleel said the accident spot is an open ground.

“We had removed the bushes on either side of the ride for enhanced visibility. Though there is wild animal presence in the area, no major incidents had been reported there in recent years. Our watchers are patrolling the area regularly. It was our team that helped shift Vigil to the hospital,” Jaleel said.