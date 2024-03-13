Kochi: Lyme disease confirmed in 56-yr-old from Koovappady

KOCHI: Lyme disease, a rare ailment transmitted from the bite of infected black-legged ticks, has been confirmed in a 56-year-old resident of Koovappady in Perumbavoor.

Though the patient had suffered symptoms last December and was treated for them, the confirmation was received from the National Institute of Virology, Pune, (NIV-Pune) only on Tuesday.

“We were suspicious about the cause of his health problems and hence sent his samples to the NIV to test for Borrelia IgM and IgG antibodies. The disease has been confirmed. The state health department will take action accordingly,” said an official with the district health department.

Dr Jilse George, senior consultant at Lisie Hospital, Kochi, who was among those who examined the patient, said the latter had complained of fever, giddiness, and back and leg pain. “He had consulted several doctors in Kothamangalam, and came here after failing to get any relief. Upon treating him, I had my doubts. The intervention of the Ernakulam district health department helped in confirming the disease,” he said.