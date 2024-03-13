Kochi park plays up memory of art prodigy Clint

KOCHI: The city of Kochi can never forget Edmund Thomas Clint, who, in his short span of seven years, marvelled all with his paintings, which numbered close to 30,000. These works were not doodles, as one would expect from a child, but instead, immaculate paintings of all he saw, both known and imagined.
How he managed to draw them without any formal training continues to astonish many.
Now, in a bid to preserve his memory, the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), the body which oversees development activities in the city, has renovated a park in Panampilly Nagar and honoured it with Clint’s name.
“Soon, the park will be developed into an activity space where visitors can learn about the lasting legacy that Clint has left behind. We are in talks with a few artists to facilitate this,” says a GCDA source.
The development body spent Rs 21 lakh to renovate the park, now named Edmund Thomas Clint Park. It was inaugurated on Monday.
There are also plans to set up a gallery just beside the GCDA complex in Kadavanthra.
“In this 3,000sq.ft gallery space we have envisioned, we will organise art exhibitions featuring works of child artists. It can also be a space for youngsters to come and engage in creative activities,” the GCDA source adds.
The team also intends to line the walls here with the paintings of Clint, accompanied by messages that inspired each.
“There is a famous drawing by him — of a temple procession with many elephants. However, in this work, all the elephants are carrying the Thidampu. Usually, one elephant has the honour of donning it. However, his father recalled that Clint found it to be unfair and so opted to adorn all the jumbos in his work.”
In addition to the mesmerising colours, Clint’s works also reflect deeper messages. By giving his works the attention they deserve, the GCDA hopes to instil these values in the young generation.
In its ambitious third phase, the GCDA intends to open in two years a children’s centre at Kakkanad in Clint’s memory. Clint’s mother Chinnamma has donated all of her son’s paintings to GCDA to see them preserved. “I have been keeping these works with me all these years. But now, I want the world to see them,” says Chinnamma, adding, “I’m certain his works will inspire many to pursue art.”
Clint passed away in 1983. The Clint Road in Perumanoor is also named after him.