Kochi park plays up memory of art prodigy Clint

KOCHI: The city of Kochi can never forget Edmund Thomas Clint, who, in his short span of seven years, marvelled all with his paintings, which numbered close to 30,000. These works were not doodles, as one would expect from a child, but instead, immaculate paintings of all he saw, both known and imagined.

How he managed to draw them without any formal training continues to astonish many.

Now, in a bid to preserve his memory, the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), the body which oversees development activities in the city, has renovated a park in Panampilly Nagar and honoured it with Clint’s name.

“Soon, the park will be developed into an activity space where visitors can learn about the lasting legacy that Clint has left behind. We are in talks with a few artists to facilitate this,” says a GCDA source.

The development body spent Rs 21 lakh to renovate the park, now named Edmund Thomas Clint Park. It was inaugurated on Monday.

There are also plans to set up a gallery just beside the GCDA complex in Kadavanthra.