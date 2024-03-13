Young prodigy swims 7 km across Vembanad Lake with limbs bound, sets new record

KOCHI: A year after he took up swimming, Azfar Dian Ameen, a class 7 student of the International Village School in Thodupuzha, has set a new record.
He swam the width of the Vembanad Lake — nearly 7km — on Tuesday, that too with his hands and legs tied. With this, he etched his name in the Worldwide Book of Records.
“Azfar took up swimming in May last year. We never imagined that he’d be so passionate about it,” says Benila Ameen, his mother.
Azfar got the idea to try for the record after coming across a video of a child who swam 4km with his hands and feet tied, she explains.
Azfar discussed this wish with his coach, Biju Thankappan of the Kothamangalam Dolphin Aquatic Club, and drew up a plan of action.
“Just thinking about the vastness of Vembanad Lake was enough to get our hearts racing. We were worried about his safety,” Benila says.
But the training regime that Azfar underwent in the rapid waters of Muvattupuzha river reassured them.
Tuesday’s swim started from Ambalakadavu at Vadakkumkara in Alappuzha and culminated at Vaikom beach in Kottayam. “Azfar completed the swim in one hour and 17 minutes, well ahead of time!” says a proud Benila, who adds that her son’s next goal is to take part in Swimathon, to be held on April 21 in Aluva.