Young prodigy swims 7 km across Vembanad Lake with limbs bound, sets new record

KOCHI: A year after he took up swimming, Azfar Dian Ameen, a class 7 student of the International Village School in Thodupuzha, has set a new record.

He swam the width of the Vembanad Lake — nearly 7km — on Tuesday, that too with his hands and legs tied. With this, he etched his name in the Worldwide Book of Records.

“Azfar took up swimming in May last year. We never imagined that he’d be so passionate about it,” says Benila Ameen, his mother.