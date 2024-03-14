Kochi Airport's Business Jet terminal welcomes 1,000 flight services

KOCHI: The business jet terminal of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), launched in December 2022, has completed 1,000 flight services so far, marking a significant milestone in its operations. In just 14 months since its inception, CIAL has achieved the feat, reaffirming its position as a premier destination for corporate travellers from India and abroad to Kochi.

"We are happy to celebrate this significant milestone of completing 1,000 flight services at the Jet Terminal," said S Suhas, managing director of CIAL. "This achievement underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled services and convenience to our esteemed clientele. The overwhelming response we've received since our inception reflects the trust and confidence placed in us by the business community. We remain dedicated to upholding the highest standards of excellence in aviation services,’’ he added.

Kochi Airport has achieved the distinction of being the fourth airport in the country to operate a business jet terminal, with a primary focus on handling charter operations. Notably, this terminal is the largest of its kind in India, and it ranks third, following Delhi and Bengaluru, in terms of the highest number of flights landing at this facility.

Spanning over 40,000 square feet, the business jet terminal located at Terminal 2 stands as the archetype of modernity and luxury in the country. Under the tagline ‘Fly Elegantly’ facilitating a commuter transfer from the aircraft door to the car door in 2 minutes, the terminal has quickly gained popularity among corporate clients nationwide. Additionally, the terminal boasts separate customs and immigration counters along with a bouquet duty-free shop catering to international passengers.

During the G20 meeting held at Lakshadweep in April 2023, the terminal witnessed the arrival of a dozen chartered planes from across the world. Another significant operation handled by the terminal was in September 2023 when it facilitated a Boeing 737 aircraft with 58 passengers from different parts of the globe, disembarking at the CIAL Business Jet Terminal. In 2024 alone, CIAL’s Business Jet Terminal handled 120 services and the numbers are projected to exceed 1200 by the end of this year.