Kochi: Inspection of drinking water projects under Amrut scheme

KOCHI: A core committee chaired by mayor M Anilkumar on Wednesday evaluated the progress achieved in the first and second phases of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut) project.

During the project review, Anilkumar said that 26 drinking water initiatives, worth Rs 159.28 crore, received administrative approval in the second phase. “Twelve of these projects have already commenced, with pipeline works at Kunjan Bava Road, Kumaranasan Nagar, Vinoba Nagar, and Perumbotta Road now completed,” he said.

“As part of this, 400 free drinking water connections have been provided. This has solved the drinking water issue in these areas,” said the mayor.

The Karshak Road, Ashok Road and Vathuruthu works are in the final stage, he said. “A new pipeline project from Karuvelipady pump house to Mundamveli and a project to provide free drinking water connections in Divisions 1 to 28 have been launched and around 1,000 connections have been provided.

The installation of three high-capacity pumps at Pazhoor pump house is in the final stage.