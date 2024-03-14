Kochi: With 2 new routes, Water Metro to extend network from Sunday

KOCHI: Kochi Water Metro Ltd (KMRL) will commence operations on two new routes -- High Court-Bolgatty-North Mulavukad-South Chittoor and South Chittoor-Eloor-Cheranalloor -- on March 17. Ahead of the launch, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the terminals of South Chittoor, Cheranalloor, Mulavukad and Eloor virtually on Thursday.

The event will be held at Eloor terminal at 5.30pm. With the commissioning of new routes, the Water Metro will expand its services to nine terminals, establishing five routes across the city. At present, it operates services on Vypeen-High Court and Vyttila-Kakkanad routes with tickets priced at Rs 20 and Rs 30 respectively.

Tickets on the High Court Jn-South Chittoor and Bolgatty-South Chittoor sectors will cost Rs 40, which will be the highest on the network. On the other hand, price of tickets on High Court Jn-North Mulavukad, Bolgatty-North Mulavukad, South Chittoor-Cheranalloor and Eloor has been set at Rs 30, while it is Rs 20 on North Mulavukad-South Chittoor and Eloor-Cheranalloor routes.