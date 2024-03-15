A versatile culinary delight: Fennel's aromatic marvel elevates global cuisines and thrives in Northern India

KOCHI: Fennel (Foeniculum vulgare) stands proud as an annual wonder that captivates the world with its aromatic allure and robust stature. With a stout, glabrous frame reaching heights of 1.5 to 1.8 meters, this herbaceous plant is a testament to nature’s bounty.

Originating in Europe and Asia Minor, fennel has found fertile ground in northern India, where its growth thrives in cold weather. Flourishing best in mild climates, fennel benefits greatly from dry and cold conditions, resulting in abundant seed production.

However, extended periods of cloudy weather during flowering can increase susceptibility to diseases and pests.