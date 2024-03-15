CIAL’s business jet terminal completes 1k services

KOCHI: The Business Jet Terminal of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), launched in December 2022, has completed 1,000 flight services so far, marking a significant milestone in its operations. In just 14 months since its inception, CIAL has achieved the remarkable feat, reaffirming its position as a premier destination for corporate travellers from India and abroad to Kochi.

“We are happy to celebrate this significant milestone of completing 1,000 flight services at the Jet Terminal. This achievement underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled services and convenience to our esteemed clientele.,” said S Suhas, managing director of CIAL.

Notably, this terminal is the largest of its kind in India, and it ranks third, following Delhi and Bengaluru, in terms of the highest number of flights landing at this facility. Spanning over 40,000 sq ft, the terminal stands as the archetype of modernity and luxury in the country.